CLINTON RAY SCOTT, 77, of Saint Albans, passed away peacefully surrounded by his wife Barbara Scott and his children on Wednesday September 16, 2020.
He was born on Brown's Creek to the late Arthur and Reba Scott. He was also preceded in death by his son, Stacy Lee Scott and his brother Stephen Scott.
He served his country in the US Army as an Army Ranger. He was a master electrician with Thomas Memorial Hospital and retired after 28 years. He loved his family, hunting, trout fishing and chasing Barbara around the house.
He is survived by his loving wife, Barbara Scott of St. Albans; children, Timothy Scott (Delphia), Jeffery Scott (Kimberly), Ann Parsons (Michael), Melissa Henson (Shane) and Roger Barker (Brandy); brothers, James "Jimmy" Scott (Brenda) and Jerry Scott (Terry); sister, Carolyn Henson; he had 12 grandchildren and one great grandchildren.
There will not be a service due to COVID-19.
Bartlett-Nichols Funeral home, family owned and located at 409 Sixth Ave., St. Albans is honored to serve the Scott family.