CLINTON W. GOODWIN, 85, of Sissonville passed away on Sunday, October 11, 2020 at Glasgow Health and Rehab Center.
He was a retiree from American Energy and attended gas wells for Larch oil and gas.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Clinton and Allabell Goodwin; children, Clinton "Butch" Goodwin and Kathy Goodwin; brother, Walter Goodwin, and sister, Brenda Goodwin Walton.
Clinton leaves behind his loving wife, Teresa Goodwin; siblings, Charlotte Lurker and James Duley; children, Samson Goodwin and Barbara Bernier (Kurt); nine grandchildren and several great grandchildren.
Graveside service will be held at 2 p.m., on Friday, October 16, at Sissonville Memorial Gardens. Arrangements entrusted to Long & Fisher Funeral Home.