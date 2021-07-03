Thank you for Reading.

CLINTON WENDELL LUCAS, 85 of West Hamlin. passed away Friday, July 2, 2021. Funeral service will be 11 a.m., Tuesday, July 6, 2021 at Koontz Funeral Home, Hamlin, WV. Interment will follow at Lucas Cemetery, West Hamlin, WV. Visitation will be 6 to 8 p.m., Monday, July 5, 2021 at Koontz Funeral Home, Hamlin, WV

Tags

Recommended for you