CLOA H. NOTTINGHAM favorable known as Blue-Eyes sadly lost her battle with cancer on July 22, 2021 surrounded by her children, grandchildren and loved ones. She was born April 19, 1946 to her late mother and father Harold and Cora Fugate.
Cloa is proceeded in death by her late husband Romey Nottingham, son, James's "Billy" Nottingham, daughter, Malinda Marie Nottingham, brother "Rob" Fugate and sister Teressa Ann Stewart.
Cloa is survived by her loving children; son, James Romey "Pete" Nottingham of Bentree, Kenneth Dale "Kenny" Nottingham of Sycamore; daughter, Melissa Dawn Cotrell of Big Otter, and Amamda Faith Hotchkiss of Indore; 4 loving grandchildren; Joshua Hunter Nottingham, Jeffery Jordan Hotchkiss, Jayla Skye Cottrell, and Christian Mark Hotchkiss; brother, Jerry Fugate of Sycamore, and sister-in-law Mary "poppins" Fugate.
Cloa was a loving wife, mother, daughter, sister, aunt, and grandmother. She enjoyed cooking, family time and being a practical joker. She was a bonus mom to many other that was welcomed into her home with open arms.
Her contagious smile, laughter, kind heart and generosity will truly be missed by many.
"I am at peace, my souls at rest, There is no need for tears for, With your love I was so blessed, For all those many years." By an unknown author. Funeral Service will be held on Wednesday July 28, at 1 p.m. at Sycamore Community Baptist Church with Naamon Moore officiating. You may visit with the family one hour prior to service. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.carlwilsonfuneralhome.com. Wilson Smith Funeral Home is honored to be serving the Nottingham family.