Cloe Phares Thomas Jul 19, 2022 51 min ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Thank you for Reading. As a community service, our obituaries are always free to view. In order to better know our audience, we ask that you register to continuing viewing. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save CLOE (PHARES) THOMAS, 92, of Summersville, passed away July 16, 2022. Graveside service will be 11 a.m. Wednesday, July 20, 2022, at Miller Cemetery, Webster Springs. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Cloe Phares Thomas Graveside Service Miller Cemetery Spring Webster Pass Away Recommended for you Local Spotlight Blank Jessie June Barnette Arnold Eustace Riddle Mavis Clendenin Kelly Blank Sandra “Sandy” Suze Mayfield Blank Randolph Woodford Myers Blank Elmer Allen Hartwell Blank Darlene Starkey Blank Daniel Rush Sheets Nancy (Smith) Jewell Blank Nancy Smith Jewell Trending Now Articles ArticlesSorry, there are no recent results for popular articles. Today's Cartoon Gazette-Mail cartoon: July 19, 2022 Daily Mail WV Central West Virginia Writing Project: Teaching teachers to write Kathleen M. Jacobs: Help for young writers Susan Johnson: Snapshots of America House calls: Medical centers increase telemedicine service outreach Steamboat dreams: An interview with Capt. Don Sanders