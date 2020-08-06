Essential reporting in volatile times.

Not a Subscriber yet? Click here to take advantage of All access digital limited time offer $13.95 per month EZ Pay.

Interested in Donating? Click #ISupportLocal for more information on supporting local journalism.


Clorenia “Red” Green Hodges
Buy Now
SYSTEM

CLORENIA "RED" GREEN HODGES, 92 of Dry Branch died August 4, 2020 at Glasgow Health and Rehab Center.

She was a loving mother and grandmother who dedicated her life to her family. She took great pride in her state and community.

She was preceded in death by husbands: Elige Green and Robert Hodges, sons: Arnold and Larry Green, daughter: Deborah Green, parents: Luther and Perry Estep Crawford, two brothers and three sisters, daughters in law: Bonnie Hodges and Jeanette Green and son in law: Hayes Holstein.

Surviving are sons: Gary (Judy) Green of Thornville, OH, David Gene (Brenda) Green of Dry Branch, Robert Wayne Hodges of Dry Branch, Norman (Lisa) Hodges of Dry Branch, daughter: Beverly Green Holstein of Dry Branch, 17 Grandchildren, 32 Great Grandchildren, 4 Great Great Grandchildren and one on the way.

Funeral will be 1 p.m. Friday August 7, at Dry Branch Freewill Baptist Church with Rev. John Cantley officiating. Burial will follow in Kanawha Valley Memorial Gardens, Glasgow. Friends may call 1 1/2 hours prior to the service at the Church. Leonard Johnson Funeral Home, Marmet is in charge of arrangements.

Condolences may be sent to the family at leonardjohnsonfuneralhome.com.