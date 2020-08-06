CLORENIA "RED" GREEN HODGES, 92 of Dry Branch died August 4, 2020 at Glasgow Health and Rehab Center.
She was a loving mother and grandmother who dedicated her life to her family. She took great pride in her state and community.
She was preceded in death by husbands: Elige Green and Robert Hodges, sons: Arnold and Larry Green, daughter: Deborah Green, parents: Luther and Perry Estep Crawford, two brothers and three sisters, daughters in law: Bonnie Hodges and Jeanette Green and son in law: Hayes Holstein.
Surviving are sons: Gary (Judy) Green of Thornville, OH, David Gene (Brenda) Green of Dry Branch, Robert Wayne Hodges of Dry Branch, Norman (Lisa) Hodges of Dry Branch, daughter: Beverly Green Holstein of Dry Branch, 17 Grandchildren, 32 Great Grandchildren, 4 Great Great Grandchildren and one on the way.
Funeral will be 1 p.m. Friday August 7, at Dry Branch Freewill Baptist Church with Rev. John Cantley officiating. Burial will follow in Kanawha Valley Memorial Gardens, Glasgow. Friends may call 1 1/2 hours prior to the service at the Church. Leonard Johnson Funeral Home, Marmet is in charge of arrangements.
Condolences may be sent to the family at leonardjohnsonfuneralhome.com.