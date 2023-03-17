On March 14, 2023, CLOYE ANN BIRD, age 88, went home to be with the Lord. Cloye was born September 22, 1934, in Bluff City, Virginia, a daughter of the late James and Glenna Purdue. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Ritchie H. Bird; six sisters, Ruth, Bertha, Lillie, Edith, Ilene, Maxine; two brothers, James and Henry.
Cloye or affectionately known to many as Ann, was a member of Bachtel United Methodist Church in New Haven. She enjoyed working puzzles and sitting on her porch watching hummingbirds. She had a love for sports, having played basketball, softball, and bowling. She loved camping and fishing with her husband, always making sure that she caught the most fish. To her, there was no greater joy than spending time with her grandchildren, and great grandchildren.
Left to cherish her memory include her children whom she loved so much, Terry (Tom) Roush, Allen Bird and Connie (Greg) Kaylor; grandchildren, Ann Marie (Randy) Evans, Ava Roush, Amanda (Matthew) Lewis, David Bird, Garrett (Brittni) Kaylor, Galen (Erica) Kaylor, Morgan (Danny) Roush; 11 great-grandchildren and two brothers, Roven and Bobby Perdue.
Service will be 3 p.m., Saturday, March 18, 2023, at Foglesong Funeral Home, Mason, WV, with Randy Evans officiating. Burial will follow at Sunrise Memorial Gardens, Letart. Friends may visit with the family from 1 p.m., until time of service, on Saturday, at the funeral home.