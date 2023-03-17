Thank you for Reading.

On March 14, 2023, CLOYE ANN BIRD, age 88, went home to be with the Lord. Cloye was born September 22, 1934, in Bluff City, Virginia, a daughter of the late James and Glenna Purdue. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Ritchie H. Bird; six sisters, Ruth, Bertha, Lillie, Edith, Ilene, Maxine; two brothers, James and Henry.

Cloye or affectionately known to many as Ann, was a member of Bachtel United Methodist Church in New Haven. She enjoyed working puzzles and sitting on her porch watching hummingbirds. She had a love for sports, having played basketball, softball, and bowling. She loved camping and fishing with her husband, always making sure that she caught the most fish. To her, there was no greater joy than spending time with her grandchildren, and great grandchildren.

