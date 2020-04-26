CLUSTER "JEWELL" WILSON, 85, of Elkview, passed away Wednesday, April 22, 2020, at CAMC Memorial Hospital.
Jewell was a loving wife and mother, who enjoyed spending time with her family, and working around the home place.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Cecil Edward Wilson; son, Kevin; and parents, Henry Estil and Dorma Surface Haynes.
Jewell is survived by her sons, Harold Wilson of Elkview, Brian Wilson of N.C.; brothers, Jerry Haynes of S.C., Bob Haynes of Princeton; sister, Boots Lyons of Kentucky; seven grandchildren, and five great - grandchildren.
A private funeral service was held for the family. Jewell was laid to rest beside her husband, Cecil at Elk Hills Memorial Park, Big Chimney.
