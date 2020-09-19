Essential reporting in volatile times.

CLYDE ALFRED BARE, Jr., 76, of South Charleston, passed away on Wednesday, September 16, 2020. A memorial service will be held at 6 p.m., Tuesday, September 22, at Snodgrass Funeral Home, South Charleston with visitation 1 hour prior to the service at the funeral home. Snodgrass Funeral Home is assisting the family with the arrangements.