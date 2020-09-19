CLYDE ALFRED BARE, Jr., 76, of South Charleston, passed away on Wednesday, September 16, 2020. A memorial service will be held at 6 p.m., Tuesday, September 22, at Snodgrass Funeral Home, South Charleston with visitation 1 hour prior to the service at the funeral home. Snodgrass Funeral Home is assisting the family with the arrangements.
Essential reporting in volatile times.
Click here to stay informed and subscribe to The Charleston Gazette-Mail.
Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.
Learn more about HD Media
Trending Now
Articles
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular articles.