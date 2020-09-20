Clyde Alfred Jr. Bare

CLYDE ALFRED BARE, Jr., 76, of South Charleston, passed away on Wednesday, September 16, 2020 at Adena Medical Center in Chillicothe, Ohio after a long illness.
He was born in Charleston, WV and was a 1963 graduate of South Charleston High School. Clyde worked for FMC and belonged to the Painters Local 970. He owned and operated the Starlight Club and the Gemini Club. He was a bail bondsman /bounty hunter for many years which he thoroughly loved and enjoyed. Once he couldn't outrun the bad guys anymore he went to work for the Kanawha County Assessor's Office and retired from there.
He loved deer hunting and spending time at his farm in Blue Creek. He was always planting apple trees for the deer to feed on. He played in many pool tournaments over the years including Las Vegas which his team won first place.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Clyde Alfred Bare, Sr. and Icie James Bare; sister, Nancy Lentz.
He is survived by his long-time companion and best friend, Dreama Haynes of South Charleston; daughters, Juanita Bare Whittaker (Steve Allen) of St. Albans and Angie Bare of South Charleston; grandchildren, Ashley and Emily Harper; great grandchildren, Aaron, Kalissa and Scarlet Derrick; brothers, Keith "Bo" Bare and Craig Bare; sisters, Rhonda Kirby and Mary Jennings (Jim); his "favorite ex-wife" , Connie Bare; fury companion, Miss Diva "Boogie"; and his aunt, Sylvia James whom was a second mom to him.
A memorial service to Honor the Life of Clyde will be held at 6 p.m., Tuesday, September 22, at Snodgrass Funeral Home, South Charleston with Rev. Jim Russell officiating, during which time the family will welcome your stories and memories to be shared during the service. Family and friends may visit from 5 to 6 p.m., at the funeral home. Please follow all recommended guidelines from the Governor and local health department by practicing social distancing and wearing of masks for your safety and for the safety of others.
