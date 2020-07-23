CLYDE BREEDING, age 77, of Gallagher died July 21, 2020. He was born June 6, 1943 in Robinson Creek, KY and was the son of the late Stewart and Emily Rasnake Breeding. He was also preceded in death by 5 brothers.
Clyde was a veteran of the US Navy and he was a retired school bus driver from Kanawha County Schools. He was co-owner and operator of Alice's Grocery at Gallagher for 16 years and co-owner and operator of B & G Market at Hansford of 6 years. He was a baseball coach at Mt. State Little League at Hansford.
He is survived by his wife of 57 years Alice Breeding; children JB and Lara Breeding of Cross Lanes, Emily and Carl King of Gallagher, Lisa Breeding and Walt of Charleston and John Paul and Phyllis Breeding of Madison; 14 grandchildren, 2 great-grandchildren and Oscar the great-grandpup..
A private family graveside service will be held. There will not be any public visitation. O'Dell Funeral Home, Montgomery is in charge of arrangements where expressions of sympathy can be sent at www.odellfuneralhome.com
In lieu of flowers donations are requested to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude PL, Memphis, TN 38105-9959.