CLYDE COLEMAN, 98 of Dawes, WV passed away peacefully on July23, 2021, at home.
He was a proud WW II US Army Veteran and a coal miner. He worked for various coal companies throughout the valley.
Clyde was preceded in death by his wife "Boots", son William, and daughter Delinda.
He is survived by son, Jerry and his wife Frances of Dawes, grandchildren, Beth, Eric, Jerry Allen, Brandon, Rachel, and Jessica, and 12 great-grandchildren.
Special thanks to Wanda & Mickey Toler and family and granddaughter Beth for all their love and support during this difficult time.
A celebration of Clyde's life will be held on Tuesday at 1 p.m., at Cooke Funeral Home, Cedar Grove with Pastors Rick Holstein and Bonita Jedlicka officiating. Burial will follow in Kanawha Valley Memorial Gardens, Glasgow. Visitation will be from 12 to 1 p.m., at the funeral home on Tuesday.
In lieu of flowers the family suggests you make a donation in Clyde's memory to UMWA or HospiceCare, 1606 Kanawha Blvd. West, Charleston, WV 25387
Cooke Funeral Home, Cedar Grove, WV is assisting Clyde's family and you may send condolences to the family at www.cookefuneralhome.com