CLYDE E. McNEELY, 85, of Loudendale passed away Saturday, June 19th, 2021 at home following a long illness.
Clyde was born at home on May 27th, 1936 to the late Ernest Dalton and Geneva Dunlap McNeely. Along with his parents he is preceded in death by his wife Faytena, June 14th, 2020; siblings Clarence McNeely, William McNeely, Mary Frances Smith, Anna Marie Selbe, Earnest D McNeely, Ruth Mae Meadows, Donald Ray McNeely, Norman E McNeely, Earl Lee McNeely, and Betty Lou Burgess.
Clyde is survived by his children; Rosemary McNeely Butler, Joseph Clyde McNeely, Pamela McNeely Toney, William "Billy" McNeely (Melissa), and Lisa McNeely (Jeff Bowen); brother Ronald Allen McNeely (Jamie); grandchildren; Brian Scott Lucas, Christopher Shawn Butler, Erica Rose Woods, Joseph Clyde McNeely II (Jessica), Belinda McNeely, James Paul "JP" Toney, and Nathan Bowen; great grandchildren; Joseph Williams, Larry Williams, Brenton Williams, Caidence Williams, Jaxon Butler, Taylin Woods, Presley Woods, Easton Woods, Jace McNeely, Bailey Faye McNeely, and Jackson McNeely; sister-in-law Ada Price; numerous nieces and nephews; good friends Paul Toler, Russell "Rusty" Dunlap, Norman Pickens, and Brenda Dunlap.
The funeral service was held Wednesday June 23rd, 2021 at Tyler Mountain Funeral Home, Cross Lanes, WV with Pastor Chuck Pennington officiating. Burial was Thursday morning June 24th at Tyler Mountain Memory Gardens, Cross Lanes, WV.