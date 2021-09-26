CLYDE G. DAVIS, 88 years of age, from East Bank, WV, entered into his eternal life on September 22, 2021. His loved ones look forward to the day that we can all be together again in the Lord's Kingdom.
Clyde grew up in Clay County, WV and enlisted in the United States Army, where he ranked Sargent First Class and served for 20 years. He was last stationed at the Pentagon in Washington DC and lived in Alexandria, Virginia. Once he decided to retire, he and his wife decided they wanted to move back home to be close to family and settled in Elkview, WV. At that time, Clyde continued to work and was employed by the Department of Rehabilitation and retired from the state of West Virginia. He and his wife relocated to East Bank where they could be closer to their daughter, Diane.
Clyde was a Christian and enjoyed listening to sermons by Billy Graham with his wife. The best times of his life were when he was in the military and traveled the world. His happiest times were when he spent time with his family.
His wife Dorothy, of 64 years, was the love of his life. He also enjoyed his dogs over the years, he had one he called Pooch, another was Wolfie, Baby, Maggie and Princess. He also enjoyed watching westerns on TV and probably had a copy of each one that he ever watched. He also liked the Pink Panther movies which really made him laugh out loud.
Dad was preceded in death by his father Luther Davis and his mother Thelma Davis, his sister Georgie Walker, brothers, Jerl and Kenneth Davis. His is survived by his twin brother Dale Davis, and sisters Mae Kornke, Judy Workman and Dottie James.
Surviving is his wife Dorothy; son, Duane (Lynn) Davis of Newton, NC., daughters, Diane (Tim) Hughes of East Bank, WV., Lynette (Kevin) Broggi of Hickory NC., and Linda Carte of South Charleston, WV. He is also survived by 13 grandchildren, 5 great grandchildren and another on the way.
The family would like to thank the many nurses that helped to take care of him in his last days.
Matics Funeral Home will host visitation at 12 to 1 p.m., Tuesday September 28, 2021 at Matics Funeral Home Inc. The funeral will immediately follow the visitation 1 p.m., at the funeral home with Pastor Carl Runyon officiating. Burial will be followed by a military funeral at Clendenin Memorial Gardens.