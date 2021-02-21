CLYDE HESS, born on November 16, 1930, and passed; February 9, 2021. He left his family to be with his Heavenly Father after suffering a long illness. He died peacefully with his family by his side at home. He died in the home he built himself, where he helped to raise two children with his loving wife Evelyn, whom he married 71 years ago.
Clyde was a successful businessman who worked in roofing with Tri-State in the beginning of his career, then with a start up company, Hamilton Roofing for 25 years. He also worked for the Department of Natural Resources as a construction advisor. He took a position at Carver Career Center teaching construction, then finally started his own business as Clyde Hess General Building Contractor until he turned his business over to his son in 1993. Clyde and his son met many good friends and clients along the way, for which they greatly appreciate their work and loyalty throughout the years.
Clyde's years as a Little League baseball coach were rewarding as well. He coached Eastern League for Nu-Way Cleaners, Senior League for Walker Machinery where he was also president of that league. He was like a father to some of the boys who either had no dad or their dad's were absent in their lives. He took some of the kids on his vacations with his own family at times.
A lot of Clyde's life the past few years were spent in his garden making sure that his hard labor brought plenty of vegetables for his family and many of his closest friends. It gave him great joy to be able to give the fruits of his labor to all those he cared about.
Clyde was a member of Riverview Gospel Tabernacle Church. He is preceded in death by his mother Edith Fogerty, brothers; Hobart and Robert Godbey and Danny Fogerty. He was raised by his grandparents Cal and Fannie Hess.
He is survived by his wife Evelyn, daughter Charlotte Hess, son Clyde (Ed) Hess II, Claudia Matthews who was like a daughter to him. Also his sister Carol Sigmon. We can't forget his fur babies Willie, Sassy, Sammy and Spanky. We are also grateful to a girl named Sydney for the joy and love she brought to his life from the day she was born. To her; he was and is her Paw Paw. Clyde was also an avid golfer, hunter and fisherman.
The family would like to thank his palliative care nurse, Jo Thomas for seeing that his needs were always met and for spending a little extra time with him listening to all of his tales.
Due to Covid there won't be a service at this time. People will be notified at a later date, when we will celebrate Clyde's life.
He would want any donations sent to the Animal Shelter, to help the little ones who can't help themselves.
In one more final act of kindness, Clyde donated his body to science.