CLYDE JUNIOR RADER, 82, of Mt. Nebo passed away on Friday, July 17, 2020 at the Ansted Center at Ansted. Graveside services will be held at 2 p.m. on Tuesday, July 21, at the Rader Family Cemetery at Mt. Nebo. Interment will follow under the direction of the White Funeral Home at Summersville. Due to COVID-19 restrictions the family will have a private visitation.