CLYDE WILLIAM GILLESPIE passed away peacefully on February 18 in Greenville, SC where he lived in peace and well cared for by two of his sisters and the assisted living staff. Clyde was a kind, gentle soul and dearly loved by his family.
Clyde was born on November 1, 1940 in Queens Shoals, WV to Burns and Pauline Gillespie and grew up in Decota, WV. A U.S. Army Viet Nam war veteran, Clyde was honorably discharged in 1969 with the rank of Staff Sergeant. He was a recipient of numerous military recognitions, medals, ribbons. Clyde retired from a long career with the Metro Transit System in Washington D.C. and received the Million Miles Safety Award for driving without an accident. His dad was so proud and always said, "Clyde was the best driver ever."
He is preceded in death by his parents, sisters Betty Lou and Edith Ann, nephew Robert Leicht and former wife Elaine. Surviving Clyde is son Clyde Jr., grandchildren Tommy and Heather Gillespie and great grandchildren; brothers Bernard, Samuel; sisters Carolyn, Maxine, Mary, Linda, Brenda, Patricia; and many nieces, nephews and cousins.
A memorial service will be held at Matics Funeral Home in Clendenin WV on May 29, at noon with Rev. Stanley Konkle officiating. Visitation will be 11-12. Military Honors will take place at the White Cemetery, Bomont, WV followed by a celebration of Clyde's life. Lunch will be served.