Clytie Jewell Lovejoy

CLYTIE JEWELL "JUDY" LOVEJOY, 80, of Red House, passed away Sunday, June 26, 2022 at her home. Born in Marlinton, WV, she was the daughter of the late Norman S. Gibson and Ethel Lineberry Gibson. She was raised in Poca and was a 1959 graduate of Poca High School.
Judy was a retired bookkeeper, and held many other side jobs over the years, including being a long-time custodian at Raynes Funeral Home. She loved cooking, gardening, quilting, planting flowers, and spending time with her family.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Dayton Lovejoy.
She is survived by her sons, Norman "Jake" Lovejoy, and David (Cathy) Lovejoy, both of Red House; her grandchildren, Ashleigh (Matthew) Crawford, and Aaron (Lorena) Lovejoy, both of Red House, Amy (T.C.) Sowards of Hurricane, and Katarina Lovejoy of Galax, Virginia; her great-grandchildren, Mason Crawford, Jaxon Crawford, and Berkleigh Sowards; her sister, Shirley Johnson, and brother, Lee Gibson, both of Galax, Virginia, as well as extended family and many friends.
In accordance with her wishes, her body was cremated. A private family memorial service will be held at a later date.
Online condolences may be sent to the Lovejoy family and the online guestbook signed by visiting www.raynesfuneralhome.com.