CHIEF MASTER SERGEANT (RET.) ROBERT D. "DAN" CHANDLER passed away peacefully on January 4, 2022 at his home in Hurricane, WV at the age of 76 after a long illness. He was born 1945 in St. Albans, West Virginia, the son of the late Fred H. Chandler and Maxine Coburn Chandler.
He is survived by his wife of forty-four years, Sue Anna Morgan Chandler; his daughters Kara Ellen Adkins (Chad) of Moore, SC and Rebecca Sue Wilson (Ben) of Culloden, and his grandchildren Jessie Kate Adkins, Samuel Luke Adkins, and Emily Christine Wilson. He is also survived by his brother Michael E. "Mike" (Pam) of Cincinnati, OH and their two sons Tim (Amber) and Greg (Melissa) and their families; his sister Gail Lynn Wechsler (David) of Katy, TX and their two daughters Lindsay Wagenhofer (Andrew) and Sara Arose (Josh) and their families; his brother-in-law Brandt T. Morgan (Sandy) of Winfield; and many special cousins.
Chief Chandler graduated from St. Albans High School in 1963. He then attended West Virginia State College before he entered the U. S. Air Force on 9 March 1966. He received his Basic Military Training at Lackland Air Force Base, Texas. He became a Combat Ready C-130E Aircraft Loadmaster and began his flying career at Langley Air Force Base, Virginia. In February 1969 he was assigned to the 774th Tactical Airlift Squadron, Clark Air Base, Philippines, and began flying missions in Vietnam. He was honorably discharged from the U. S. Air Force in 1970.
Chief Chandler joined the West Virginia Air National Guard in September 1971. He became an Aircraft Loadmaster on C-119 cargo planes. He became a fulltime employee of the West Virginia Air National Guard as a C-130 Aircraft Loadmaster in June 1975. He was assigned to the 130th Tactical Airlift Squadron. In August 1996 he became the first Command Chief Master Sergeant appointed in the 130th Airlift Wing where he served until 30 September 2000.
A Veteran of the Vietnam War, the Persian Gulf War, and War in Bosnia, Chief Chandler has flown to all of the 50 states and 77 foreign countries. He was selected as the Outstanding Airman of the Year for the State of West Virginia in 1986 and again in 1991. Chief Chandler was presented the Distinguished West Virginian Award by Governor Gaston Caperton in 1996. Chief Chandler accrued over 11,140 hours of flying during his flying career. He was awarded the Distinguished Flying Cross and three Air Medals while serving in the Vietnam War and one Air Medal for service in the Gulf War.
In 1974 Chief Chandler completed a B.A. degree in Geography at then Morris Harvey College in Charleston.
Other educational achievements in Chief Chandler's career include attending the Noncommissioned Officer Academy, McGhee Tyson Airbase in Tennessee in 1975 and the USAF Senior Noncommissioned Officer Academy in Montgomery, Alabama in 1983. Chief Chandler also completed the Advanced Airlift Tactics School, in St. Joseph, Missouri in 1989, and the Chief Master Sergeant Executive Course at Andrews Air Force Base in Maryland.
Chief Chandler was the ninth Command Chief Master Sergeant for the State of West Virginia. He was the chief advisor to the Adjutant General, Commanders and senior staff members concerning health, welfare, morale, education, recruitment, combat readiness, and utilization of more than 1,900 enlisted personnel. He represented the Adjutant General on all matters concerning the implementation of command policy. Chief Chandler served as State Command Chief from 1 February 2001 to when he retired on 18 September 2005.
After retiring Chief Chandler became an active member of the James E. Marshall American Legion Post # 187 in Winfield. From 2006 Chief Chandler held many positions including Post Commander, Membership Chair and Historian. While in the military, Chief Chandler had put together patriotic slide and history of the flag presentations. Enlisting the help of others, he took these programs all over the State to schools, churches, and other civic organizations. He continued these programs with the help of his Legion Post members, helping to instill love for Country in many of our citizens, young and old. He served on the Post honor guard and participated in over 600 veteran funerals. Chief Chandler also represented the State of WV at the American Legion National Conventions, serving as the Sergeant of Arms. He also was instrumental in helping putting together the Four Chaplains and the 911 Memorial Ceremonies.
Serving as a counselor for several summer Boys State programs, he provided a good example of leadership skills for the young men. In 2017 Chief Chandler received a Distinguished Mountaineer award from Governor Jim Justice He received a Gold Brigade Membership Award in 2007 and 2018. He also received in 2018 the Department Membership Recruiting Award and the Dr. Ben I. Golden Award.
Chief Chandler was active in other organizations. He was a lifelong member of Grace Baptist Temple in St. Albans. Recently, he sang in the traveling gospel group called the Homeland Southern Gospel Choir.
Membership in other professional groups included the Enlisted Associations of the National Guard of West Virginia and of the United States, the Professional Loadmasters Association, the Distinguished Flying Cross Society, and the Tactical Troop Carrier Association (Pacific Theater), as well as others. Chief Chandler will be remembered for a long life of service. His patriotism and desire to protect the ideals that made our Country great will hopefully live on in the many people he inspired. He loved his God, his family, and the men and women who have sacrificed so much to allow us to live in freedom. Many have given their lives. We will miss his warm smile and loving heart.
Visitation will be held at the Grace Baptist Temple in St. Albans from 5-8 p.m., on Monday January 10, 2022. The funeral will be at 2 p.m., on Tuesday January 11, 2022 also at the Grace Baptist Temple. Pastor Brian Dean and American Legion Department of WV Department Chaplain David Bush will be officiating. Burial will be in Cunningham Memorial Park, St. Albans. The West Virginia Air National Guard and James E. Marshall American Legion Post #187 will be providing military honors.
Flowers are welcomed, but donations may also be made in Chief Chandler's memory to Grace Baptist Temple 1901 MacCorkle Avenue St. Albans, WV 25177 or to James E. Marshall American Legion Post #187 P.O. Box 31 Winfield, WV 25213.
