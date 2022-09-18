Thank you for Reading.

Coda Carney Davis Gates
SYSTEM

CODA CARNEY DAVIS GATES, 94, of Charleston, WV, passed over peacefully on Thursday, September 15, 2022. Coda was a born on October 19, 1927, to the late Captain Carter Carney and Lessie Marie Ranson Carney.

In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her husband, Chester Everett Gates, Jr.; stepson, Michael D. Gates, and her loving friend and son-in-law, Wesley "Keith" Taylor.

Tags

Recommended for you