CODA CARNEY DAVIS GATES, 94, of Charleston, WV, passed over peacefully on Thursday, September 15, 2022. Coda was a born on October 19, 1927, to the late Captain Carter Carney and Lessie Marie Ranson Carney.
In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her husband, Chester Everett Gates, Jr.; stepson, Michael D. Gates, and her loving friend and son-in-law, Wesley "Keith" Taylor.
She was a 1945 graduate of Sissonville High School and retired from C&P Telephone Company in 1979 with 33 years of service. She was a member of the Telephone Pioneers and while in Florida, Coda served a term as a Life Member President.
Coda married Chester in 1970 and had a wonderful 38 years together. Coda and Chester traveled extensively throughout their marriage and spent their winters in Florida playing golf and cards with friends. She considered herself to be one lucky lady to have achieved a hole-in-one three times in a four-day period.
Coda is survived by her daughters, Sharon Davis Monk and Judith Ann Davis Kessler; grandchildren, Alissa Rinehart (Jeff), Shelley Ullman (Brad), Brent Kessler, Shawne Monk (Danielle), Amanda Nicola (Dave), Electa Crowder (Chris), and Michael Gates; ten great grandchildren whom she adored, Isabella and Christopher Rinehart, Chloe and Camryn Monk, Anthony Herald, Peyton and Jace Nicola, Maya and Anna Kessler, and Chela Crowder.
The family wishes to extend a special thank you to Dan Kay for all the support, assistance, and friendship he gave to our Mother/Grandmother. He is greatly appreciated.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial contributions be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.
Funeral Services for Coda will be held at 12 p.m. on Tuesday, September 20, 2022 at Long and Fisher Funeral Home in Sissonville, with officiating. Visitation will be held at 11 a.m., one hour prior to services. She will be laid to rest at Floral Hills Garden of Memories.