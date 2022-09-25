Thank you for Reading.

Cody Alexander Hudson
SYSTEM

CODY ALEXANDER HUDSON, 28, passed away on Wednesday, September 20, 2022.

He was born June 6, 1994 in Charleston, to Roger Steven Meadow, Jr. (Nicole Wrenn) and the late Michelle Hudson. In addition to his mother he was preceded in death by his uncle, Ryan Meadows.

Tags

Recommended for you