CODY ALEXANDER HUDSON, 28, passed away on Wednesday, September 20, 2022.
He was born June 6, 1994 in Charleston, to Roger Steven Meadow, Jr. (Nicole Wrenn) and the late Michelle Hudson. In addition to his mother he was preceded in death by his uncle, Ryan Meadows.
In addition to his father he is survived by his maternal grandparents Charley Smith and Pam Kemp, paternal grandparents Roger and Karen Meadows, sisters, Bianca Young, Mattison and Lauren Meadows, Kaila Beauregard, Christina Nall, brother Tyler Hall, step mother Jennilea Young, aunts, Barbara Green and Karla Hermansdorfer (Tim), cousins, Blake and Alayna Hermansdorfer, and Leila Meadows.
He enjoyed his involvement with semi-pro football, the Mountaineers and the Las Vegas Raiders.
The family would like to express their sincere thanks and gratitude to the Thomas Memorial Hospital ICU Staff and CORE.
Cody never met a stranger, and was always helping in any way he could. His legacy will continue as he made the choice to be an organ donor.
Come Celebrate Cody's life 7:30 p.m. Monday, September 26, 2022 at Tyler Mt. Funeral Home, Cross Lanes with Celebrant HR Whittington presiding. Gathering of family and friends will be from 5:30 until time of service at the funeral home.
Burial will be 11 a.m. Tuesday at Stone Family Cemetery, Alkol. Procession will leave funeral home at 10:15.