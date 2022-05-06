COL. ROBERT E. REYNOLDS passed away April 28, 2022, at Christus Highland Hospital in Shreveport, LA. He was 87 years old.
Col Reynolds is survived by his wife, Marilyn; daughter, Elizabeth and her two daughters, Caroline and Cameryn Mason, and by her husband, Tim Goodrich, and son, David Reynolds and his wife, Sonja, all of Shreveport, LA. Col. Reynolds' brother, Charles and his wife, Fausta live in Salem Lakes, WI.
Col. Reynolds was born, March 12, 1935 in Clifftop, WV, a small coal mining town, his father, Robert Ellsworth Reynolds was a coalminor, timekeeper and Deputy Assessor, his mother, Buena Elloise Reynolds had the most difficult of jobs as a mother and a housewife. The 30 year Air Force veteran was preceded in death by his mother, in 1968 at age 54 and his father, in 1998 at age 88.
Col Reynolds retired from the Air Force September 1, 1985. During his 30-year Air Force Career, he helped defend the nation by flying the F86D fighter interceptor and the following bombers: B47, B58 and F111B. He logged more than 4500 flying hours.
After retiring from the Air Force, he was Operations Administrator of the International Airport in Des Moines, IA, from July of 1986 to September of 1994.
Col Reynolds enjoyed retirement in Shreveport. He loved researching his family history, furthering his knowledge through educational programs, and taking time everyday to enjoy feeding and watching birds and wildlife in his backyard. He and Marilyn especially enjoyed playing with the grandchildren and warching them grow up. Robert stayed active with the Air Force Military Officers Association of America and The Order of Daedalians.
If you wish to make a donation, please donate to Daedalians, P. O. Box 249, JBSA Randolph, TX, 78148. The Daedalians help aspiring young Americans pursue careers as military aviators