08/19/1991 - 08/02/2021
It is with great sadness that the family of COLE MATTHEW JOHNSON, of Hurricane, WV, announces his passing on August 2, 2021.
Cole will be lovingly remembered and forever missed by his wife, Susan Rakes Johnson, his mother, Anne Holliday Johnson, his father, Matthew L. Johnson (Tonya), his brother, Logan Johnson (Kate), his sister, Ali Johnson Owens (Chris), his god-brother, John Michael Holliday, stepsisters Laci Shantie and Chloe Holtzapfel, grandmother, Sally Holliday, and his aunts, uncles, cousins, and many dear friends.
Cole was a compassionate, kind and gentle soul, and those qualities shone through everything he did and touched everyone he met. His greatest joy was being a foster parent, and he loved those children and his family and friends with his whole heart.
Cole was preceded in death by his grandad, James Holliday, his grandmother, Brenda Kay Johnson, great grand-parents, Eva Marie and Matt Johnson, and his Uncle Mark Wingate.
A celebration of Cole's life will be held August 14, 2021 at St. Timothy's In - the - Valley Episcopal Church, 3434 Teays Valley Road, Hurricane, WV 25526. Visitation will begin at 4 p.m., followed by a service at 5 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to the American Diabetes Association. Please continue to honor Cole's gentle soul with random acts of kindness.
