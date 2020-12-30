COLE R. TABOR, 90, of Hurricane, WV passed away on December 25, 2020 from complications of Covid-19. Cole was the son of the late Ada Ruth and James Cody Tabor. He is survived by his loving wife of 61 years, Pamela S. Perry Tabor, sons Greg Tabor of Midlothian, VA, Jeffrey (Leah) Tabor of Henderson, NV, Matthew (Melissa) Tabor of Taylorsville, NC, daughter Leslie (Brian) Scofield of Wheeling, IL, Grandchildren Joshua (Danielle) Tabor, Heather Tabor, Tyler Scofield, Brandon Tabor, and Tesana Tabor, Great-grandson Leyton Tabor, Nieces and nephews Christa (Scott) Sumner of Casper, WY, Joy (Clayton) Good, Chelsey (Jackson) Lilly, Patrick C. (Rachel) Oxley, Angela (Tom) Burton, Sara (Paul) Dempsey, Jim Tabor (Debbie), Bev Lewis (Bear), Kim Tabor and Nathaniel Bannister. He was preceded in death by his sister Joyce Tabor (Gene) LeBell, his brother Clifford D. (Barbara) Tabor and his nieces Cheryl Wolfe and Dr. Patricia (Chris) Bell.
Cole graduated from Huntington East High School and Marshall University. He served in the Army Signal Corps and was a Korean War veteran. He was employed as an engineer by Bell Atlantic Telephone Company for 42 years. Cole was active in the Lions Club for more than 50 years, serving in a variety of capacities. He had a love of music and was a charter member of the Bell Atlantic Choraliers. Cole also sang with the Hurricane Civic Chorus for approximately 10 years. He was a volunteer music teacher at Alum Creek Elementary School, taught Leadership Development at Hannon High School, and taught basic first aid classes to various fire departments. In addition, he provided free piano concerts to local nursing homes and hospitals on a monthly basis.
Due to Covid-19 precautions the family will have a private service.
People wishing to share memories of Cole or express their condolences may do so by visiting his tribute page at www.allenfuneralhomewv.com.
In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the WV Sight Foundation.