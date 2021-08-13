COLLEEN HOOD, 88, of Ravenswood, WV, passed away on Wednesday, August 11, 2021. The funeral service will be held on Saturday, August 14, 2021, at 12 p.m., at Roush Funeral Home in Ravenswood. Burial will follow at Ravenswood Cemetery. Friends may visit the family at the funeral home on Saturday, August 14, from 11 to 12 pm, time of service.
