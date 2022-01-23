COLLEEN JOYCE LIGHTNER, 95, of St. Albans, peacefully entered into rest late Tuesday evening, January 18, 2022, at Hospice Hubbard House in Charleston, WV.
She was born December 8, 1926 in Clendenin, WV, daughter of the late Lewis Sanders Lucas and Bessie Emma Wehrle Lucas.
On November 29, 1945, she married the love of her life, Albert J. Lightner, in Catlettsburg, Kentucky, who predeceased her after 61 years of marriage, on March 12, 2007.
She was also preceded in death by grandson, Denny Lowe, of Hurricane, WV.
Colleen attended Highlawn Presbyterian Church, in St. Albans, where she was a member for over 50 years and kept the church "spotless" for many years until her health would no longer allow her to do so. She enjoyed sewing, quilting, gardening and spending time with family at the Lightner farm on Crane's Nest in Putnam County, WV.
She is survived by three children, daughter, Sue Lowe and her husband Butch, of Hurricane, WV; sons, Allen Lightner of Poca, WV and Eddie Lightner and his wife Susie, of St. Albans, WV; five grandchildren and four great grandchildren; and her beloved canine fur baby "Daisy".
In keeping with her wishes a private family service was held at her church.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her honor to the Highlawn Presbyterian Church, 2501 Washington Ave. Saint Albans, WV 25177.