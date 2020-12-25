Colson Scott

COLSON CRAIG SCOTT passed away on Sunday, December 20, 2020 to join his grandfather in Heaven.
Colson was born on November 10, 2020 to parents Cody Roy and Chynna Scott. Colson's life was short but touched everyone he met in a special way and will be missed by everyone who knew him.
He is preceded in death by his maternal grandfather; Stephen Craig Scott.
In addition to his parents, Colson is survived by his maternal grandparent; Lisa Daniels, maternal great grandparents; Janet Scott, and Anita Goodwin, maternal uncles; Travis Keaton, and River Daniels, maternal aunt Alexa Keaton, paternal grandparents; Neala Jones, and Frank Roy, paternal uncle; RC Roy, paternal great aunt; Brenna Jones, cousins; Naudia Keaton, Raelyn Harper, Ellianna Harper, Korbyn Harper, Taegan Roy and Braxton Roy.
Family would like to thank the NICU staff of Cincinnati Children's Hospital for their love and tender care for Colson.
A service will begin at 2 p.m., on Sunday, December 27, 2020 at Hafer Funeral Home with Pastor Randy Ledsome officiating. Burial will follow at the Harless Cemetery in Pinch, WV.
Visitation will be from 1 - 2 p.m., at the funeral home.
Online condolences may be sent to www.haferfuneralhome.net
Arrangements are in the care of Hafer Funeral Home, 50 North Pinch Road, Elkview, WV 25071.