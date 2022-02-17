COLTON LEE CAVENDER, 24, of Charleston and Gainesville, Ga., passed from the loving arms of his mom and dad into the waiting arms of Jesus on Feb. 12, 2022, just 18 days shy of his 25th birthday on March 2, 2022.
Left to cherish his memory are his parents, Heather (Andy) Palmer of Charleston and Rondis Lee (Carmen) Cavender of Gainesville, Ga.; brothers, Trey Cavender, Brayden and Bryson Hancock; sisters, Emmah Hall, Kayla (Zack) Lucchetti; grandparents, Willard (Bubby) and Rose Casto, Rondis and Wanda Cavender; uncle, Lee (Natalie) Cavender; aunt, Rhonda (Dave) Titus and a special aunt who was raised as a sister, Paige (Robbie) Casto; great aunt, Dotty Casto who always cooked Colton great meals, and 2 stepsisters and 3 stepbrothers, 3 nieces and 2 nephews along with a host of extended family members and friends who will miss him dearly. He is also survived by his loyal companion, Honey, who gave him a lot of happy hours.
Colton worked at Cavender Auto alongside his dad for 5 years. He was well liked by his co-workers. He brought a lot of laughter when he was around. He always had a smile on his face that would light up the room. Colton loved his family most of all and gave us the most precious gift that we could ever receive - the gift of his life.
A celebration of his life for family and friends will be Friday, Feb. 18, 2022 at Long & Fisher Funeral Home, Sissonville.
Service is at 1 p.m., with visitation one hour prior. Colton's final resting place will be at Sissonville Memorial Gardens.