Congentina J. Larck

CONGENTINA L. "CONNIE" LARCK, passed away peacefully Monday, September 28, 2020 at Thomas Memorial Hospital.
Connie was born January 17, 1947 in St. Albans to the late Lenora and Daniel Morrison. She was also preceded in death by her siblings, Lenora "Patsy" Young and Daniel Morrison and sister in law Pauline Blackburn.
On August 17, 1968 she married her high school sweetheart, Cline E. Larck. A graduate of West Virginia State College and Marshall University, Connie dedicated her career to teaching at Sacred Heart Grade School.
Connie was a devoted wife, mother and church member of Bethany Baptist Church.
She is survived by her husband Cline, their children Carrie Wunner (Dave), and Christopher Larck (Jennifer), grandchildren Jason and Kevin Wunner, nieces and nephews Myra Foster (Todd), Kyle Young (Kelley), Linda Toney, Clinton Pauley, Houston Pauley (LaDonna), and Peggy Parsons (Dale) and several great nieces and nephews.
The family has ask that you wear a mask and social distancing be observed throughout the visitation and services.
Funeral service will be held at 11 a.m., Saturday, October 3, at Bartlett-Nichols Funeral Home, St. Albans with Pastor Raymond Jordan and Pastor Robert "Butch" Leadman officiating. Burial will follow in Sunset Memorial Park, South Charleston.
The family will receive friends from 10 to 11 a.m. prior to the funeral service.
You may visit Connie's tribute page at BartlettNicholsFuneralHome.com to share memories or condolences with the family.
