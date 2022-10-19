Thank you for Reading.

CONLEE D. "CD" "WICK" WICKLINE, 78, of Dunbar, went Home to be with the Lord on Monday, October 17, 2022.

He was a retired Logistics and Transportation Specialist from the United States Postal Service, former member of the Kanawha Valley Model Railroad Club, and a member of South Charleston First Church of the Nazarene. He was a loving and devoted husband, father, and Papa.

Tags

Recommended for you