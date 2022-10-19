CONLEE D. "CD" "WICK" WICKLINE, 78, of Dunbar, went Home to be with the Lord on Monday, October 17, 2022.
He was a retired Logistics and Transportation Specialist from the United States Postal Service, former member of the Kanawha Valley Model Railroad Club, and a member of South Charleston First Church of the Nazarene. He was a loving and devoted husband, father, and Papa.
He was preceded in death by his son Matthew Wickline, parents Paul and Eva Louise Wickline, sister Paula Short, and an infant brother.
Left behind to cherish his memory are his loving wife of 60 years Nancy Derrick Wickline, daughter Becky Maddy and husband Joel, six grandchildren Christian Wickline and wife Jessica, Celia Maddy, Cyle Wickline and wife Devin, Colton Wickline, Celeste Maddy, and Joshua Maddy, and brother Dayton Wickline and wife Donna.
A Celebration of "CD"'s life will be held on Thursday, October 20, at noon at South Charleston First Church of the Nazarene with Pastor David Trauffer officiating, Burial will follow in Floral Hills Garden of Memories, Sissonville, WV. The family will receive friends from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. at the church.
Cooke Funeral Home & Crematorium Nitro is assisting the Wickline family and you may send condolences to the family at www.cookefuneralhome.com