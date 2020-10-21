Connie Brogan

CONNIE FAYE BROGAN, 63, of South Charleston, WV, went to be with the Lord on Friday, October 16, 2020 at home.
She was a lifetime companion, loving wife and friend to her husband, Tim, of 46 years. A wonderful mother to her son, Shawn Brogan and daughter, Rachel Keeling. She is also survived by her grandchildren, Izaiah, Ariel and Lilly, brothers, Delbert (Neicie) Lude and Joe (Donna) Lude, and sister, Jeanie (Rocky) Hudnall.
She was a former employee at CAMC for 18 years. Connie was raised in the Davis Creek Church of Nazarene and has always loved singing gospel music with family and friends.
It was her wishes to be cremated. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.
Connie will be greatly missed.
