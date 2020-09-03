CONNIE CLEO ASH, 68 of Huntington, WV, Sunday, August 30, 2020. Funeral services will be conducted at Noon on Friday, September 4, at Henson & Kitchen Mortuary, 6357 E. Pea Ridge Road, Huntington, WV 25705, Burial will follow at Oaklawn Memorial Park, Huntington. The family will receive friends one hour prior to services at the mortuary. www.hensonandkitchen.com
Essential reporting in volatile times.
Click here to stay informed and subscribe to The Charleston Gazette-Mail.
Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.
Learn more about HD Media
Trending Now
Articles
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular articles.