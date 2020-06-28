Connie Earl Roberts

CONNIE EARL ROBERTS, 85, of Branchland, passed away Thursday, June 25, 2020, at St. Mary's Medical Center. Funeral service will be 2 p.m. Sunday, June 28, at Handley Funeral Home, Hamlin, with visitation one hour prior.

Funerals Today

Funerals for Sunday, June 28, 2020

Ennis, Gloria - 2 p.m., Browns Chapel, St. Albans.

Garten, Carson - 2 p.m., Fidler & Frame Funeral Home, Belle.

Lathey, Stanley - 3 p.m., Waybright Funeral Home, Ripley.

Proctor-Taylor, Debbie - 2 p.m., Kennedy Cemetery, Sanderson.

Roberts, Connie - 2 p.m., Handley Funeral Home, Hamlin.

Smith, Joseph - Noon, Koontz Funeral Home, Hamlin.

Steele, Helen - 2 p.m., Memorial Funeral Directory, Princeton.

Woodrum, Marceline - 1 p.m., Boone Memorial Park, Madison.