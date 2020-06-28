CONNIE EARL ROBERTS, 85, of Branchland, passed away Thursday, June 25, 2020, at St. Mary's Medical Center. Funeral service will be 2 p.m. Sunday, June 28, at Handley Funeral Home, Hamlin, with visitation one hour prior.
Funerals for Sunday, June 28, 2020
Ennis, Gloria - 2 p.m., Browns Chapel, St. Albans.
Garten, Carson - 2 p.m., Fidler & Frame Funeral Home, Belle.
Lathey, Stanley - 3 p.m., Waybright Funeral Home, Ripley.
Proctor-Taylor, Debbie - 2 p.m., Kennedy Cemetery, Sanderson.
Roberts, Connie - 2 p.m., Handley Funeral Home, Hamlin.
Smith, Joseph - Noon, Koontz Funeral Home, Hamlin.
Steele, Helen - 2 p.m., Memorial Funeral Directory, Princeton.
Woodrum, Marceline - 1 p.m., Boone Memorial Park, Madison.