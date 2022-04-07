CONNIE FAY DERRICK 62, of Charleston passed away April 4, 2022 at Hubbard Hospice House, Charleston.
Connie was retired from Kanawha County Schools and was a loving Mother, Grandmother and Great Grandmother.
Preceding her in death were her parents, Curtis and Margaret Finney; brothers, Steve Smith and Lonnie Finney; sisters, Diana Kay Finney and Debbie Cecil.
She is survived by her loving husband, Barry M. Derrick; son, Christopher Derrick (Kristy); grandkids, Josie Shockey ( Dusty), Chloe Derrick and Kaycee Derrick; great grandkids, Tripp Shockey, Blair Burgess, and one on the way; brothers, David Miller (Linda), Curtis Finney (Florida) Paul and Ronnie Finney; sisters, Judy Carpenter, Cheryl Foster, Becky White, Pam Morris (Terry) (Texas), Gina Miller (Steve) (South Carolina), sister-in-law, Billie Carol Sigmon (Larry). Special Friends that were like family, Sharon Smith, Jerry and Topsey Burford, and many Nieces, Nephews and a host of friends and families who are also left to mourn her passing.
A Celebration of life will be held at 2 p.m., Friday April 8, 2022 Cunningham-Parker-Johnson Funeral Home with Rev. Al Mendez officiating. Visitation with the family will be one hour prior to services, also at the funeral home. Burial will follow in Floral Hills Garden of Memories, Pocatalico.