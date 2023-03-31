CONNIE GENE CALDWELL, 71, died March 23, 2023, at Inova Alexandria Hospital after an extended illness. She resided on Capitol Hill in Washington, DC.
Connie was born in Charleston, WV, to Thurman (Gene) and Betty (Anderson) Caldwell.
She attended Stonewall Jackson High School in Charleston, WV. After obtaining her law degree at West Virginia University in Morgantown, WV, she worked for the Public Service Commission in Charleston, WV. She then became an assistant prosecuting attorney for Berkeley County in Martinsburg, WV. She completed her career and retired from the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission in Washington, DC.
Connie enjoyed a wide variety of activities in her lifetime, including backpacking, art projects, decorating her homes, music, travel, and socializing with friends and family. She had a special fondness for entertaining her beloved nephew, Alex, when he visited her in Washington, DC. during his youth.
She is survived by her sister, Betsy Rhodes (Steve Doll), and nephew, Alex Rhodes.
She was preceded in death by her mother, Betty Kathleen Caldwell; father, Thurman Eugene Caldwell; maternal grandmother, Phyllis Knapp Anderson; maternal grandfather, Harold Queen Anderson; and paternal grandmother, Renna Rachel Caldwell.
Special love and thanks are given to her cousin, Julie Waugh, and former spouse and long-time companion, Rollie Feuchtenberger, who helped her travel her last few miles.
No service will be held, but the family asks that donations be made to one of her favorite charities, World Central Kitchen, in her name.