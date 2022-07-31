CONNIE GRAY DUFFIELD, 83, of Cross Lanes, passed away peacefully at home attended by her husband, Fred, on July 28, 2022 following an extended illness.
Connie was born in Charleston, WV on January 2, 1939 to Kenneth and Gertrude (Harrison) Oxley who preceded her in death. Connie was known throughout her life for her strong faith in Jesus Christ and her extraordinary common sense. Early in her adult life she was a member of The First Baptist Church of Tyler Mountain where she loved teaching the kindergarten Sunday School class and also served as a youth leader and Vacation Bible School teacher while being active in the Women's Circle. Later in life, Connie was a member of Kanawha City Baptist Church where she loved singing in the choir.
With the Lord at the center of her life, Connie's first earthly love was always her family. From cooking sumptuous meals to playing backyard sports to going swimming or camping or to Myrtle Beach, Connie thoroughly enjoyed spending time with Fred, her two boys, Gene and Brian, and all her many extended family members. One of her greatest joys was attending her boys' many sporting events. She always kiddingly said that she had attended so many ballgames and track meets that she had permanent "bleacher butt".
In addition to her active church and family life, Connie was employed as the secretary for the International Association of Machinist Union Local 656 in Nitro for 35 years.
Working in a male dominated environment, she more than held her own by offering salient advice and wise counsel to the union's leaders as the union environment consistently changed during her more than three decades of work.
Connie was also preceded in death by her brother, Keith Oxley; son, Brian Duffield, and daughter in law, Tami (Hill) Duffield. Connie is survived by her loving husband of 66 years, Fred Duffield of Cross Lanes; son Gene and wife Dawn (Swingle) Duffield of Cranberry TWP, PA; daughter in law Paula (Dingess) Duffield of Logan; granddaughters Natalie and hubsand Ryan Mather of Cranberry TWP, PA, Amy and husband Kristopher Fluharty of Vienna; four great grandchildren; and beloved nieces Susan and husband Bob Garnett of Cross Lanes, Patty Ash of Cross Lanes, and beloved nephews Don and wife Yvonne (Hilleary) Ash of Cross Lanes, and Ron Ash of Cross Lanes.
The family would like to extend special thanks and appreciation to Debbie King of Charleston who was Connie's loving and exceptional daily caregiver for four years, and to Hospice Social Worker Jennifer Kirsch, BSW, LSW, Case Manager Kim Cyrus, RN, and CNA Carisa Briscoe who consistently provided loving and exceptional care to Connie.
A Celebration of Life Service will be held at Tyler Mountain Funeral Home & Memory Gardens 5233 Rocky Fork Rd., Cross Lanes, WV Monday, August 1 with visitation beginning at 11:30 a.m., and funeral services commencing at 1 p.m., with Reverend Don Toler presiding. Online tributes can be sent to www.tylermountainfuneralhome.com.
Due to the rise of Covid virus cases, and the safety for some family members, masks are strongly requested but not mandatory.
In lieu of flowers, please make memorial contributions honoring Connie to HospiceCare located at 1606 Kanawha Blvd. W., Charleston, WV 25387.