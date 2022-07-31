Thank you for Reading.

Connie Gray Duffield
SYSTEM

CONNIE GRAY DUFFIELD, 83, of Cross Lanes, passed away peacefully at home attended by her husband, Fred, on July 28, 2022 following an extended illness.

Connie was born in Charleston, WV on January 2, 1939 to Kenneth and Gertrude (Harrison) Oxley who preceded her in death. Connie was known throughout her life for her strong faith in Jesus Christ and her extraordinary common sense. Early in her adult life she was a member of The First Baptist Church of Tyler Mountain where she loved teaching the kindergarten Sunday School class and also served as a youth leader and Vacation Bible School teacher while being active in the Women's Circle. Later in life, Connie was a member of Kanawha City Baptist Church where she loved singing in the choir.

Tags

Recommended for you