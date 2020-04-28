CONNIE GRAY, 68, of Flat Fork, WV entered into rest at home with her family by her side. Connie was the daughter of the Late Chester and Woodroe (Rose) Gray. She is Survived by; Brother Bobby; Sisters Linda Gray, Violet Keen.
Connie loved spending her days on the river bank fishing with her family.
A Graveside service for Connie will be Wednesday April 29, at Ramsey Cemetery, Flat Fork at 1 p.m..
Wilson Smith is honored to be severing the Gray family. Online condolences can be sent to the family at