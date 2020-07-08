CONNIE HUMPHREY, 60, of Alta, passed away at home with her family by her side on Monday, July 6, 2020. Those left to cherish her memory include two daughters, Christina of Montgomery and Mary of Smithers, and a host of family and friends. Graveside funeral services will be held at 12 noon on Thursday, July 9, at the Restlawn Memory Gardens at Victor. Interment will follow under the direction of the White Funeral Home at Summersville.
Funerals for Wednesday, July 8, 2020
Adkins, Ralph - 3 p.m., Donel C. Kinnard Memorial State Veterans Cemetery, Dunbar.
Dunn, Charles - 1 p.m., streaming live, see obituary.
Hughes, Douglas - 6 p.m., Allen Funeral Home, Hurricane.
Jones, Barbara - 11 a.m., Ellyson Mortuary Inc., Glenville.
Kirk, John - 11 a.m., Holstein Cemetery, Dartmont.
Walker, Pamela - 2 p.m., Asbury United Methodist Church Cemetery, Asbury.