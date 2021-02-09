CONNIE J. WOLFE, 65 of Kenna, passed away February 5, 2021 at Ruby Memorial Hospital, Morgantown, WV.
Connie was born December 20, 1955 in Kenna, daughter of the late Paul and Macil Price Casto. She was a homemaker and loved going to church. She was a member of the Christian Fellowship Church and enjoyed shopping.
She is survived by her husband of 46 1/2 years, Donnie Wolfe; son Matthew Wolfe; grandchildren, Caitlin Wolfe, Matthew Wolfe, Joseph "Joey" Wolfe and Nicholas Wolfe; brothers and sisters, Patty Huffman, Jimmy Casto, Bonnie Casto, Curtis Casto, Barbara Pierce, Jeffrey Casto and Jason Casto.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a sister, Janice Casto and father and mother-in-law, Cecil and Erma Wolfe.
Funeral Service will be 1 pm Wednesday, February 10, at the Waybright Funeral Home, Ripley with Pastor Charlie Bolen officiating. Burial will be in the Casto Cemetery, Stonelick Road, Kenna. Friends may call on the family from 10 am until the time of service (1 pm) on Wednesday at the funeral home. Please follow all recommended guidelines from the Governor and local health department by practicing social distancing and wearing of masks for your safety and for the safety of others.
Memories and condolences may be shared with the family by visiting www.waybrightfuneralhome.com