CONNIE JEAN ANDERSON SHAFFER, 73, of Long Ridge, went home to be with the Lord on Friday, June 17, 2022.
She was born August 16, 1948, in Charleston, WV to Elvin Lee Anderson, Sr. and Phyllis Jean Melton Anderson. Along with her parents she was welcomed into heaven by her grandsons J.T. Summers and Eric Shaffer, brother Jeffrey Allan Anderson, paternal grandparents Elvin & Winnie Anderson and maternal grandparents Hoy & Flora Melton. In-laws David & Maxine Shaffer and "sister" Donna Miller.
She was a homemaker but more importantly she was a mother and a grandmother who loved spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren who she loved more than life itself. In her spare time, she loved working in her yard and drinking coffee on her daughter's front porch.
Connie is survived by her husband, Danny Lee Shaffer, son Danny Lee Shaffer Jr., daughters Conya "Sissy" (Frank) Keaton and Mindy Shaffer. Grandchildren Chris Shaffer (Shonette), Joshua Huffman (Haley), Jacob, Kyleigh & Aubree Cantrell. Great grandchildren Jayshawn Summers and Abigail Shaffer. Brothers, Elvin Anderson (Debbie), Mark Anderson, sisters, Debbie Ong, Marilyn Hanson and Carolyn Anderson and close family friend Karl Williams. She also leaves behind a host of special nieces, nephews, cousins, extended family and friends.
A celebration of life will be held at 3 p.m., on Tuesday, June 21, 2022, at Mount Pleasant Baptist Church, Elkview, WV with Rev. Lee Swor officiating. Burial will follow in the Hawkins - Anderson Cemetery, Pinch Ridge. A gathering of friends will begin at 1 p.m.