CONNIE JEAN FOSTER, 62, passed away on Wednesday, October 14, 2020, after a long illness. She was born in Madison, WV, to Bobby and Merida Gay Price. She resided in Parkersburg, WV with her fianc Bob Mossor, who assisted and cared for her until her death.
She is preceded in death by her mother Merida Gay Price, Charleston, WV, grandparents Katherine and Homer Price, Peytona, WV, and Howard and Bessie Linville, Fosterville, WV. She is survived by her father, Bobby Price, Charleston, WV, brother Johnnie (Debbie) Price, Charleston, WV, sister Kathy (Don) Clendenin, Jefferson, PA. Also surviving are a host of nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles and many friends, who will miss her smile, love of life, sports cars and the beach. She worked for the Kroger Company for 44 years from which she recently retired.
McCullough Raiguel Funeral Home is in charge of cremation. A memorial service by family will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers you may make a memorial donation to St. Jude's Children's Research Hospital, at the following online address by clicking "make a memorial donation": https://www.stjude.org/give/memorials-and-dedications.html