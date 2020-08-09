CONNIE LANA BONHAM, 75, of St. Albans passed away Wednesday, August 5, 2020 at her residence.
She was born in Charleston to the late Eugene and Clora Colleen Roach Porter. She was also preceded in death by her husband, Larry Thomas Bonham; brother, Eugene Lewis Porter.
She was a retired Real Estate Agent and was a graduate of Dupont High School, class of 1962.
Surviving are her sons, Jason "Jay" Bonham (Tammy), Robert E. Bonham and Traber L. Bonham; sister, Missy Cline (Chuck). She was also survived by her loving grandchildren, J.T. (Ashley), Amber (Jay) Ellis, Alyssa, Robyn, Ryan and Cameron; great grandchildren, Benjamin and Jaxson.
It was Connie's request she be cremated and a private service was held.
You may visit Connie's tribute page at BartlettNicholsFuneralHome.com to share memories or condolences with the family.
