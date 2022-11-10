CONNIE LOU HUGHART (NEE' LANHAM) of Charleston passed away on November 7, 2022, following an extended illness.
Connie touched the lives of all who knew her. Her laugh was infectious, and she possessed and freely shared her warmth, compassion, and sense of humor. Having devoted her life's work to teaching in Kanawha County Public Schools, Connie made learning a fun experience that included spot-on impersonations of Dolly Parton and Elvis Presley in her classroom. The single example of her effervescence shows how she lived every moment of her life - with fun and authenticity.
Connie sought joy in life's simple pleasures, found love in both God and family, and took utmost pride in her home and healthy lifestyle.
Running was Connie's passion, a chief point of pride, and she loved participating in Marshall University's half marathon with her granddaughter, Melissa, to which they ran a total of two times together.
Connie was preceded in death by her beloved husband, high-school sweetheart, and soulmate William (Bill) Hughart, her brother, Paul Lanham, her mother, Ruth and her father Emmett.
We are assured that Connie and Bill are having a grand reunion in heaven, dancing to their favorite soul tunes by The Ronettes, Otis Redding, and Percy Sledge. Connie, no doubt, is singing along and doing the "mashed potatoes"-- her signature dance move.
Connie is survived by her two sons, Todd (Kelly) of Ripley and Chadd (Erica) of Sissonville, along with her three grandchildren, Emily Hughart-Gorayeb (Daniel), Melissa Hughart and Ethan Hughart. She will also be dearly missed by her siblings Barbara Kinder, Emogene Keffer (Carl), and Jerry Lanham (Sherry).
The family would like to thank Imane' Seldon for her dedication and care for Connie at her home.
Connie's family is immensely grateful for the care she received at Jackson General Hospital in her final hours, as she passed with dignity.
Funeral Services will be 2 p.m. Friday, November 11, 2022 at Cunningham-Parker-Johnson Funeral Home with Greg Phillips officiating. Entombment will follow in Tyler Mountain Memory Gardens, Cross Lanes. Visitation with the family will be two hours prior to services, also at the Funeral Home.