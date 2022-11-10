Thank you for Reading.

Connie Lou Hughart
CONNIE LOU HUGHART (NEE' LANHAM) of Charleston passed away on November 7, 2022, following an extended illness.

Connie touched the lives of all who knew her. Her laugh was infectious, and she possessed and freely shared her warmth, compassion, and sense of humor. Having devoted her life's work to teaching in Kanawha County Public Schools, Connie made learning a fun experience that included spot-on impersonations of Dolly Parton and Elvis Presley in her classroom. The single example of her effervescence shows how she lived every moment of her life - with fun and authenticity.

