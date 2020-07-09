CONNIE LOU PEDRO, 68, of Charleston, passed away Tuesday, July 7, 2020, at Cabell Huntington Hospital, following a long illness.
Connie was born in Rand on January 28, 1952, to the late Charles and Maxine Kidd Pedro. She was a 1969 graduate of DuPont High School and graduated from Hartford Airline Stewardess School in Connecticut. She was retired from Charleston Newspapers.
Connie is survived by her son, "the love of her life," Michael Pedro (Lesa) Martin; granddaughters, Brooklyn and Braelyn Pritt; sister, Rhonda Pedro; niece, Tina Dunner; great niece, Sydney Dunner; and great nephew, Nicholas Dunner.
A walk through visitation will be held from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday, July 11, at Stevens & Grass Funeral Home, Malden. A private family service will begin at 1 p.m., with Rev. James Jackson officiating. Burial will follow at Montgomery Memorial Park, London.
Due to the COVID-19 Pandemic and for the safety and concern for everyone, it is mandated by executive order by the Governor that those who attend please ensure that proper facial coverings are worn and that Federal, State and CDC guidelines for social distancing are observed.
The online guest book can be accessed at www.stevensandgrass.com.