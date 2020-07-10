Connie Lou Pedro

A walk through visitation will be held from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday, July 11, at Stevens & Grass Funeral Home, Malden. A private family service will begin at 1 p.m., with Rev. James Jackson officiating. Burial will follow at Montgomery Memorial Park, London.
Funerals for Friday, July 10, 2020
Anderson, Beverly - 1 p.m., Keller Funeral Home, Dunbar.
Good, Roger - 10 a.m., New Prospect Baptist Church, Sissonville.
Harrison, Lloyd - 1 p.m., Raynes Funeral Home, Eleanor Chapel.
Morris, Andrew & Jasmine, Gracie Taylor - 3 p.m., Webster County High School, Upper Glade.
Nuzum, Jeremy - 1 p.m., Casto Funeral Home, Ravenswood.
Reed II, Gary - 6 p.m., Barlow Bonsall Funeral Home, Charleston.
Slater, Richard - Noon, Tyler Mountain Funeral Home, Cross Lanes.
Williams, Alice - 1 p.m., Adams-Reed Funeral Home, Cowen.