Connie Lou Trimble Mar 17, 2022 1 hr ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Thank you for Reading. As a community service, our obituaries are always free to view. In order to better know our audience, we ask that you register to continuing viewing. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save CONNIE LOU TRIMBLE, 63 of Milton, WV passed away Monday, March 14, 2022 at home. A memorial service will be at a later date. Cooke Funeral Home, Cedar Grove is serving the Trimble family. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Memorial Service Connie Lou Trimble Funeral Home Wv Pass Away Date Recommended for you Local Spotlight Jack William Glaspell Blank Hellena Deloris Quarles Blank James Alexander Claiborne Jack William Glaspell Blank Lisa Carol Boggess Blank Kandice Cierra Gibson Blank Robert Lee Bess Sr. Gene R. Monk Thomas R. Mullenax Blank Jessica Fox Trending Now Articles ArticlesSorry, there are no recent results for popular articles. Today's Cartoon Gazette-Mail cartoon: March 17, 2022 Daily Mail WV Area sleep centers focus on remedying disorders and related health risks WVU sleep medicine program deemed a ‘game changer’ for hospitalized patients Olde Main renaissance boosts St. Albans Inside and outside, St. Albans event roster prospers for 2022 More Appalachians getting squeezed out of affordable housing