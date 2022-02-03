CONNIE LYNN GILL born on April 3, 1955, in Gassaway, West Virginia to Murl and Meredith (nee Wood) Hall passed away on Saturday, January 29, 2022, at the Cleveland Clinic Medina Hospital at the age of 66.
She was a 1973 graduate of Clay High in West Virginia. Connie worked at Discount Drug Mart in Oberlin for 22 and a half years as a Pharmacy Technician. She really enjoyed her job and the people that she met.
Family gatherings, entertaining, cooking, gardening, traveling, playing the violin, her jewelry and her beloved yellow convertible Mustang brought her much joy. Connie was an exceptional painter. Her goal for her children and grandchildren was for them to receive a good education and to be prepared for their future.
Connie was a truly kind and generous soul and she always wanted to make others happy.
She is survived by her husband of 17 years, Jerry Gill; children, Meranda Millis, of Spencer, Bryan Gill, of LaGrange, Melissa (Joe) Striker, of Amherst, and Michael (Crystal) Gill, of Logan; grandchildren, Avery (Tiffany) Millis, of El Paso, Texas, Colton Millis, of Willard, Austin Gill, of LaGrange, Abby Millis, of Willard, Gillian Striker, of Amherst, Kylee Gill, of LaGrange, and Marin Striker, of Amherst; great grandson, Beau Millis, of El Paso, Texas; and many nieces, nephews, and cousins.
Connie was preceded in death by her son, Jerry Gill Jr.; parents, Murl and Meredith Hall; and her brother, Larry Hall.
The family will receive friends on Thursday, February 3, 2022, from 2 - 6 p.m., in the Dovin and Reber Jones Funeral & Cremation Center, 1110 Cooper Foster Park Road, Amherst. The family will also receive friends on Saturday, February 5, 2022, from 10 - 12 p.m., at Wilson Smith Funeral Home, 154 Main Street, Clay, West Virginia 25043. Funeral services will immediately follow the visitation at 12 p.m., in the funeral home followed by interment at Keener White Cemetery.