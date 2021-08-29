Connie Mae Maxwell Aug 29, 2021 1 hr ago Comments 1 min to read Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Thank you for Reading. As a community service, our obituaries are always free to view. In order to better know our audience, we ask that you register to continuing viewing. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save CONNIE MAE MAXWELL, 68, of Charleston, passed away on Monday, August 23, 2021. There is no service scheduled at this time. Arrangements are in the care of Keller Funeral Home, Dunbar. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Keller Connie Mae Maxwell Funeral Home Arrangement Dunbar Charleston Pass Away Recommended for you Local Spotlight Judith K. Summerfield Blank Thomas Lee Huffman William Edward Blevins Nevaeh Alexys Mae Summers Helen Faye Hudson Blank Thomas Bailey Blank Gloria Johnston Blank Edward Lee “Butch” Ray Blank Thomas Lee “Tom” Huffman Blank James Reynard Collins Trending Now Articles ArticlesSorry, there are no recent results for popular articles. Upcoming Events Today's Cartoon Gazette-Mail cartoon: August 28, 2021 Daily Mail WV New film tells the story of the Blennerhassetts and their island Eden MotionMasters produces a shelf of award-winning documentaries Risks and rewards weighed in state's fintech sandbox development State's sandbox opens up so more can play Fintech infuses modern-day life