Mrs. CONNIE RAYE THOMPSON COLT, age 63, surrendered her life to God after a long illness, on Wednesday, May 27, 2020, at the Forsyth Medical Center in Winston-Salem, NC, surrounded by her loving family.
She was born on May 24, 1957, in Charleston, WV. She was the daughter of Ray and the late Janet Thompson of Charleston.
She was preceded in death by her daughter, Angela Dawn Via. She is survived by her husband, Timothy Colt of Winston-Salem, NC, and cherished by her father, Ray Thompson of Charleston; her two brothers, Brett Thompson and Terry Thompson and his wife, Deana Mayhorn-Thompson, all of Charleston; her two daughters, Tiffany Wilson and Jennifer Doss, both of Winston-Salem, NC; her three grandchildren, Kaitlyn Via, Teagan Wilson, and Cody Doss, all of Winston-Salem, NC; her only nephew, Riley Dean Thompson of Charleston; and her best friend, Lisa Westfall of Charleston.
A Private Family Service will be held on Monday, June 1, at Cunningham - Parker - Johnson Funeral Home in Charleston, WV, and a graveside service will follow at 2:30 p.m. at Tyler Mountain Memory Gardens in Cross Lanes, WV, with Father Patrick McDonough, officiating.
