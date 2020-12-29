Thank you for Reading.

CONNIE (STOKLEY) ROBINETTE, 71 of Logan, WV passed away December 25, 2020. Honoring her wishes her remains are to be cremated. Visitation will be held Tuesday, December 29, at Akers-James Funeral Home from 6-8 p.m. A graveside service will be held at 1 p.m. Wednesday, December 30, at Forest Lawn Cemetery. Akers-James Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.